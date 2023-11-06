Thu Duc City asked to accelerate disbursement of public investment

The disbursement of public investment in Thu Duc City is greatly related to departments of HCMC, not only strengthening the progress of projects of Thu Duc City but also others of the southern metropolis.

The statement was made by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai at a working session on the disbursement of public investment with the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of Thu Duc City which was held on November 6.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said that the city has implemented a 60-day emulation movement to achieve this year’s goals, especially the disbursement of public investment. Thu Duc City has a large amount of public investment disbursement tasks. It is one of the localities with a large volume of public capital to be disbursed in the city.

He asked the departments and units of the city to coordinate with Thu Duc City to solve obstacles, focus on basic measures to complete targets this year, and set goals for 2024.

According to Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung, the total public investment in Thu Duc to be implemented in 2023 is VND 9,460 billion (US$388.4 million) with 128 projects. The city had disbursed more than VND6,522 billion in public investment capital, accounting for 69 percent.

Thu Duc City spent VND2,145 billion for the site clearance, compensation, and resettlement projects, accounting for 86.6 percent of the total capital of VND2,475 billion allocated by the HCMC People’s Committee. The disbursement of public investment is expected to be finished at the end of this year.

In October, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City approved the land price adjustment coefficient for the calculation of compensation to projects of My Thuy intersection worth VND1,410 billion, two road sections on La Xuan Oai Street costing VND190 billion and VND281 billion respectively. After completing the disbursement of these transport projects, Thu Duc City’s disbursement progress will reach VND2,375 billion, accounting for 96 percent.

Regarding capital invested by departments under the HCMC People's Committee, Mr. Hoang Tung said that the disbursement of projects was VND6,027 billion, accounting for 86.2 percent. It is expected to reach more than 95 percent after the disbursement of the high-tech park and An Phu intersection projects of investment capital of VND250 billion and VND200 billion respectively is finished in the coming time.

The chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City proposed the Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee approve a public investment adjustment plan in 2023 and processes to resolve procedures in the field of planning and architecture under the authority of Thu Duc City People's Committee and promulgate a decision stipulating the functions and tasks of agencies and units in formulating, appraising and approving zoning planning and detailed plans in Thu Duc City.