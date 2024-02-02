Thu Duc City adds AI camera system into security, order management

The People’s Committee of Thu Duc City this morning hosted a ceremony to inaugurate the Thu Duc City Surveillance Center adding AI (artificial intelligence) camera system.

The delegates cut a ribbon to inaugurate the Thu Duc City Surveillance Center this morning.

According to Head of the Thu Duc City Police Tran Van Hieu, the Thu Duc City Surveillance Center was formed based on the current camera system of the three former districts before the merge with over 3,500 cameras.

After being updated, the current camera center can receive signals and save camera data from 34 wards in Thu Duc City serving for the management of social security and order, monitoring and tracking with emergency cases.

At the current period, the Thu Duc City Surveillance Center has switched and piloted over 100 AI cameras with their functions of recognizing license plates and tracking vehicles on digital maps, providing early warnings to functional forces when a suspected vehicle enters the operating areas of the AI camera system.

The delegates visit the Thu Duc City Surveillance Center.

It is expected that the Thu Duc City Police will continue to move the current cameras at 34 wards and the gateways to and from Thu Duc City and key routes in the city, creating an AI camera system with comprehensive coverage across the city.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City Hoang Tung said that the Thu Duc City Surveillance Center was put into operation in 2021 when the city was established.

However, with a strong application of science and technology, Thu Duc City has constantly updated the camera system, including the successful development of the camera model using drones to catch those infringing legal violations.

The official operation of the Thu Duc City Surveillance Center is considered as a breakthrough of Thu Duc City for management in the area.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Huyen Huong