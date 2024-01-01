Three Vietnamese athletes secure slots for 2024 Paris Olympics

Cyclist Nguyen Thi That

Foremost among them is cyclist Nguyen Thi That, a standout figure deserving special recognition. Hailing from An Giang Province, she is a key member of the Vietnamese women's road cycling team and stands out as one of the Southeast Asian region's most exceptional cyclists, demonstrating prowess at the Asian level. Nguyen Thi That claimed the official Olympic slot for Vietnamese cycling by earning the gold medal in the women's road cycling event at the 2023 Asian Cycling Championship. This marked a historic moment, as it was the first time Vietnam secured an official spot in the Olympic arena for cycling. In the same year, she also secured a gold medal at the 32nd SEA Games. While there was a tinge of disappointment with a fourth-place finish at the 19th Asian Games, Nguyen Thi That's achievements remain highly commendable. She earned recognition as the outstanding national athlete of Vietnamese sports in 2023.

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang

Swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang has secured the first official slot for Vietnam in the 2024 Paris Olympics in France. Huy Hoang continues to affirm his position as Vietnam's top male athlete in the pool at the moment. His performance in the men's 800m freestyle at the 19th Asian Games not only earned him a bronze medal but also met the A standard set by the International Swimming Federation (FINA), securing an official Olympic berth. Additionally, Huy Hoang claimed another bronze medal in the 400m freestyle at the 19th Asian Games. At the 32nd SEA Games, he clinched three gold medals (two individual and one in the relay). In February 2024, Nguyen Huy Hoang will compete in the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, to be held in Qatar, aiming to meet the Olympic standards in the 1,500m freestyle and 400m freestyle events. The swimmer from Quang Binh Province was named the outstanding national athlete of Vietnamese sports in 2023.

Markswoman Trinh Thu Vinh

Markswoman Trinh Thu Vinh was relatively unknown until recently. However, Trinh Thu Vinh has now emerged as one of the most prominent figures, having secured an official spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics for Vietnam in shooting. Thu Vinh earned this recognition after meeting the requirements at the 2023 World Shooting Championships. Participating in the 19th Asian Games, Trinh Thu Vinh, while not securing a medal, left with commendable results. Currently, Thu Vinh is gearing up to compete in the Asian Rifle & Pistol Championship 2024 to vie for an additional Olympic slot in a second discipline for herself.

During the conference reviewing the activities of 2023 and outlining the objectives for 2024 in the sports sector, Mr. Dang Ha Viet, Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam, said that the preliminary target the sports sector was aiming for is to secure between 15 to 18 official slots for the 2024 Paris Olympics (France). However, considering specific factors, including professional forecasts and actual capabilities, the sports sector is taking a cautious approach and targeting to achieve between 12 to 15 official slots on the Olympic stage.

By Minh Chien – Translated by Gia Bao