Three movies win gold prizes at First HCMC Short Film Festival 2023

Three short movies won gold prizes at the HCMC Short Film Festival 2023 which ended at the municipal Opera House on October 29.

The award-winning films are the featured movie entitled “Nguoi dan ba o tram xe” (The woman at the bus stop) by director Le Chi Na, the documentary film titled “Ky uc khong phai” (Memories Don't Fade Away) by director Nguyen Hoang and animated picture themed “Phu du” by directors Chu Tat Thang and Chu Tan.

The organizer also presented three second prizes, nine third prizes and nine encouragement prizes, and certificates of merit of the HCMC People’s Committee to three gold-award-winning movies.

The “Best Actress” and “Best Actor” went to Meritorious Artist Phi Dieu and Tran Phong respectively.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, deputy office chief of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Duong Minh Tuan and Director of the Department of Culture and sports of the city Tran The Thuan.

The first HCMC Short Film Festival 2023 took place on October 26-30. The film fest received 96 entries, including 60 featured movies, 23 documentaries and 12 animated pictures featuring topics such as history, revolutionary tradition, Covid-19 prevention and control works.