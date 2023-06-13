5 sacrificed in Dak Lak gun attack awarded Brave Youth Badge

The Central Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union made the decision to award Brave Youth Badge to five police officers sacrificed in the people's committee headquarters attack in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Related News 39 suspects arrested in Dak Lak gun attack

Accordingly, the Brave Youth badges will be awarded to Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Dang Nhan, 29, the officer of the police station in Ea Ktur Commune, Cu Kuin District, Dak Lak Province; Major Tran Quoc Thang, 34, the officer of the police station in Ea Tieu Commune, Cu Kuin District, Dak Lak Province; Senior Lieutenant Ha Tuan Anh, 32, the officer of the police station in Ea Tieu Commune; Senior Lieutenant Doan Dinh Bop, an officer of the police station in Ea Ktur Commune and Lieutenant Le Kien Cuong, the staff of the police station in Ea Ktur Commune who were all bravely sacrificed their lives for the missions of social security and order in Cu Kuin District.

Previously, the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper informed that a group of people performed a gun attack at the headquarters of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in the early morning of June 11, causing deaths and several injured.

By the morning of June 13, the police force arrested 39 suspected subjects involved in the gun attack in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak, including two subjects who surrendered.

At the current time, the functional forces are continuing to drastically pursue the relevant subjects.