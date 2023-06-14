Dak Lak gun attacks: Normal activities resume in affected communes

Three days after the attacks at the headquarters of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu, Ea Ktur communes of Cu Kuin district, Dak Lak Province, normal activities have resumed with ensured security thanks to the efforts of authorized forces.

During the attacks, which took place on early June 11 morning, gunmen killed and injured a number of communal police officers, communal cadres, and civilians, causing insecurity among the local community.

In order to ensure the safety of locals, Dak Lak has set up security stations where authorized personnel are available around the clock.

As a result, normal life has returned in the area, with shops opened and goods transported as usual.

Ngo Van Hong, a resident of Hamlet 22 in Ea Ning commune, Cu Kuin district, took the occasion of favorable weather conditions to prepare the soil for a new coffee crop, which has been suspended due to the attacks.

He said that when the attacks happened, he and other villagers were scared by the brutal acts of the gunmen. But thanks to the drastic measures of authorized forces to hunt for the attackers and provide updated information to the people, all local residents have calmed down and felt assured to return to their normal activities.

After two days of closing her farm produce shop which is located about 1km from the Ea Ktur commune’s People’s Committee headquarters, Nguyen Thi Anh has decided to open her shop again as the situation has been controlled.

As many suspects have been arrested, locals have become confident in the security situation of their locality, said Anh.

The attacks have angered the local community of Cu Kuin district. Pastor Ae Smith, 73, in Kniet hamlet which is home to 1,115 Protestants, is indignant about the cruel acts that local people have never seen.

Nguyen Kim May, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ea Ktur commune said that since June 12, the life and mind of local residents in 19 hamlets of the commune have returned to normal.

In order to ensure security for daily activities as well as production and business activities after the attacks, the commune has constantly informed locals on the movements of authorized agencies and their control over the situation, providing them with a safety guide and encouraging them to report to local authorities any abnormal signs that they notice.

Religious dignitaries have also actively engaged in communications work to resume the peace of mind of local residents, enabling them to resume their normal activities.

Pastor Ae Smith said that in the time to come, he will focus on encouraging followers to practice good religious life and patriotism at the same time, completing the tasks assigned by the Party and State and strictly complying with the law.

Thanks to timely and effective measures rolled out by authorized forces and the strong support and engagement of local residents, after only a short time, peace has returned to Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes.

According to the Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security Lieut. Gen. To An Xo, on the night of June 13, a suspect turned himself in. To date, 46 suspects in the attacks have been detained.