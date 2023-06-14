SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

One more suspect in Dak Lak gun attack surrenders

One more suspected subject involved in a gun attack at the People’s Committee headquarters of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes surrendered last night, raising the total number of surrenderers to 3.
One more suspect in Dak Lak gun attack surrenders ảnh 1

The functional forces are continuing to drastically pursue the remaining subjects.

The Ministry of Public Security informed that by this morning, there are 46 suspects detained in the armed attack.

Currently, local people's live, security and order situation have been back to normal in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Along with drastically pursuing the remaining suspects, the police also continue to call on them to voluntarily surrender soon to enjoy leniency.

Previously, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper informed that a group of unidentified people used guns to attack the headquarters of the People’s Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes in the early morning of June 11, killing and injuring police officers, communal cadres and civilians.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

