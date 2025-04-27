Three bridges connecting HCMC, Dong Nai to be built

Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai Province have agreed to invest in the construction of three bridges over the Dong Nai River, including Cat Lai, Dong Nai 2, and Phu My 2. Among these, the Cat Lai Bridge project is considered the most urgent.

The construction of Cat Lai Bridge will reduce traffic congestion on Dong Van Cong Street. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Office of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City’s announcement on April 26, Dong Nai Province has requested Ho Chi Minh City to promptly allocate funds for the land clearance on the city's side, as well as adjust the street direction of Nguyen Thi Dinh Road to create favorable conditions for the construction of the cable-stayed bridge. Dong Nai Province will allocate funds and implement related procedures for the implementation of bridge construction under the BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model by the end of 2025.

The two localities have agreed to continue updating the planning, study appropriate investment forms, and strive to implement the construction of Dong Nai 2 Bridge and Phu My 2 Bridge, starting in 2026. These bridges will not only enhance regional connectivity but also directly support key urban projects, contributing to the formation of a satellite urban area on the eastern gate of Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the two sides also discussed other key transport projects, such as extending Metro Line No. 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) to Dong Nai and Binh Duong Provinces, with the goal of starting construction in early 2026, and a proposal that Ho Chi Minh City serve as the management authority for the railway project connecting Tan Son Nhat Airport and Long Thanh Airport.

Dong Nai Province has also proposed the establishment of a Steering Committee for the construction of key projects between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai in order to promptly address difficulties and ensure the progress of project implementation.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh