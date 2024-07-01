Sports

Thousands run for a drug-free community

Around 2,000 people took part in a run for a drug-free community in Hanoi on June 30.

run-9895.jpg.webp
People join run for a drug-free community (Photo: VNA)

The run is part of a series of dissemination activities on drug prevention and fight in response to the 2024 Action Month for Drug Prevention and Control, jointly held by the Ministry of Public Security's Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes and the Hanoi People's Committee.

The event aims to develop the sports practice movement in general, and running in particular, and enhance community health in combination with dissemination and education towards a healthy lifestyle without drugs. It also demonstrates the determination of the entire army and people in the fight against drugs.

The race had two distances: 1.7km and 5.1km.

The organising board presented one first, one second and one third prize, with rewards of VND3.5 million (US$137.5 ), VND2.5 million and VND1.5 million for each distance.

VNA

Tags

Investigation Police Department on Drug-related Crimes a healthy lifestyle without drugs

