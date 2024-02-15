Thousands of pilgrims flock to Huong Pagoda Festival despite chilly weather

Despite the chilly and rainy weather, thousands of pilgrims flocked to the Huong Son landscape complex on the opening day of the 2024 Huong Pagoda Festival on February 15, the sixth day of the first lunar month.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Huong Pagoda Festival is officially held on February 15 (on the sixth day of the first month of the lunar calendar). (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Management Board of Huong Son Cultural and Historical Site, more than 80,000 pilgrims visited Huong Pagoda in the last three days, including 50,000 visitors on the fifth day of the first month of the lunar calendar (February 14), up 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

The festival organization board and local authorities have provided 3,800 – 4,500 boats to serve tourists during this year’s festival.

Most Venerable Thich Minh Hien, the abbot of the Huong Pagoda and delegates offer incense in the opening day of the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Information and instructions for bus and sailing schedules are provided to visitors. The electric shuttle service bringing tourists from bus stations to docks operates continuously. The price for services at the festival is publicly listed. The local authorities have also asked businesses to pledge not to overcharge tourists.

The price of a return boat ticket is VND85,000 (US$3.5) on the Huong Tich route and VND65,000 (US$2.7) on the Long Van and Tuyet Son routes.

A round-trip cable car ticket price is VND220,000 (US$9) per person and VND150,000 (US$6.2) per child. A one-way ticket is VND150,000 per person and VND100,000 (US$4.1) per child.

The fare for transporting passengers by electric car is VND20,000 (US$0.8) per person per trip.

Thousands of pilgrims flock to the Huong Son landscape complex on the opening day of the 2024 Huong Pagoda Festival on February 15, the sixth day of the first lunar month. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2024 Huong Pagoda Festival themed “Safe - Civilized - Friendly” will take place from February 11 to May 11 (on the second day of the first month to the fourth day of the fourth month of the lunar calendar) at Huong Son landscape complex in My Duc District in Hanoi.

The opening ceremony of the festival was officially held on February 15 (on the sixth day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Thousands of pilgrims flock to Huong Pagoda Festival despite chilly and rainy weather. (Photo: SGGP)

The 2024 Huong Pagoda Festival is expected to attract around 30,000 visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh