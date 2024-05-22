Thousands of Buddhists celebrate Lord Buddha’s birthday in HCMC

The Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the Executive Board of the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha held a ritual marking Lord Buddha’s 2568th birthday at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10 on May 22.

Thousands of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers attend a ritual marking Lord Buddha’s 2568th birthday held at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10 on May 22. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the ceremony were former Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Thi Dung, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Van Dung, and Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong.

The event also saw the presence of Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council; Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council; Most Venerable Vien Minh, Vice Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Patronage Council; Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the VBS Executive Board in HCMC, and thousands of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Nguyen Van Dung offers flowers to extend greetings on the occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2568th birthday. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen wished a happy festive season and extended greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of Lord Buddha’s 2568th birthday.

She hoped that the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Buddhist dignitaries, and followers would continue to promote the spirit of sharing and contribute to the building and development of the city.

At the meeting, the Executive Board of the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha offered VND1 billion (US$39,182) to the "For the Poor" Fund and VND1 billion to the "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund of the city.

Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Tran Kim Yen wishes a happy festive season and extends greetings to Buddhist dignitaries and followers. (Photo: SGGP)

Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the VBS Executive Board in HCMC delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Executive Board of the HCMC’s Vietnam Buddhist Sangha offers VND1 billion (US$39,182) to the "For the Poor" Fund and VND1 billion to the "For Homeland Seas and Islands - For the Frontline of the Fatherland" Fund of the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Thousands of Buddhist dignitaries, monks, nuns, and followers attend a ritual marking Lord Buddha’s 2568th birthday held at the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10 on May 22. (Photo: SGGP)

By Ngoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh