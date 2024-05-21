Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Board in District 3 celebrates Vesak Day

The Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in District 3 this morning held the Vesak Day (Buddha’s birthday) celebration in the Year of Buddhist Calendar 2568 (2024) at Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc Memorial in the city.

HCMC leaders (L) and venerable monks in remembrance of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Here, an incense-offering ceremony to commemorate the 61st anniversary of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc’s self-immolation (1963-2024) took place.

Attending the ceremony was Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Standing Office of the Central Mass Mobilization Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Vu Anh Tuan, Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Department Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Kim Thuy and Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Nguyen Thanh Xuan.

On the side of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the VBS’s Executive Council; Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City attended the event.

Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai congratulates most venerable monks on Vesak Day celebration. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the ceremony, Most Venerable Thich Le Trang conveyed the message of the Vesak Day Celebration - in the Year of Buddhist Calendar 2568 from the Supreme Patriarch of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

Sending the message, the Supreme Patriarch called on all Buddhist followers to practice the teachings of the Buddha.

On behalf of the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council, the Supreme Patriarch calls upon venerable, monks, nuns, Buddhist dignitaries and followers to heartily pray for peace, the end of violence, war, death and the spreading of love.

The venerable monks perform the ritual of offering incense and flowers in remembrance of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc, venerable martyrs and national heroes at the Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc Memorial in District 3. (Photo: Viet Dung)

The leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the venerable monks release balloons and doves to pray for peace and the end of violence and war in the world. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

At the ceremony, the venerable monks performed the ritual of offering incense and flowers in remembrance of Bodhisattva Thich Quang Duc and the venerable martyrs and the national heroes who sacrificed themselves for the country's independence.

The leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and the venerable monks released balloons and doves to pray for peace and the end of violence and wars in the world.

61 years ago, Most Venerable Thich Quang Duc immolated himself at the intersection of Phan Dinh Phung - Le Van Duyet Street (now Nguyen Dinh Chieu - August Revolution Street, District 3) to protest against religious discrimination and suppression of movements for peace, democracy and human rights in the oppressive regime of Ngo Dinh Diem. Most Venerable Thich Quang Duc was born as Lam Van Tuat in Hoi Khanh Hamlet, Van Khanh Commune, Van Ninh District, the Central province of Khanh Hoa, in 1897.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong