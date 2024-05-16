Ho Chi Minh City

Thousands of people in HCMC join Lord Buddha procession

SGGPO

Numerous venerable, dignitaries, monks and nuns along with children, artists and thousands of Buddhist followers in Ho Chi Minh City joined Lord Buddha procession last night.

img-1483-7777.jpeg.jpg
Thousands of people in Ho Chi Minh City join Lord Buddha procession. (Photo: Giac Ngo Newspaper)

The Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City last night hosted a procession of the statue of infant Buddha departing from An Quang Pagoda to Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda, where has the main altar of Buddhism in Ho Chi Minh City, to perform bathing ceremony of the baby Buddha statue as well as celebrate the Vesak Day (the Lord Buddha's birthday) in the Year of Buddhist Calendar 2568 (2024).

img-1492-4055.jpeg.jpg
Most Venerable Thich Le Trang performs the bathing ceremony of the infant Buddha statue. (Photo: Giac Ngo Newspaper)

At the Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda, Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Board of Ho Chi Minh City and Head of the Organizing Committee of the grand ceremony presided over the bathing ceremony of the infant Buddha statue.

The dignitaries, monks and nuns of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Board of Ho Chi Minh City offered incense and prayed with chanting sutras following the traditional ceremonies.

By Van Minh-Translated by Huyen Huong

