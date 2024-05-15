City leaders extend congratulations on Vesak Day

Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai led a delegation to visit Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha on May 15 to extend congratulations on Vesak Day.

The delegation members were representatives of the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visits dignitaries, monks and nuns at Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha on Vesak Day.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai conveyed congratulations and best wishes of peace and happiness from Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen to Supreme Patriarchies along with dignitaries of the Patronage Council and Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha and monks, nuns and Buddhist followers nationwide on Vesak Day in the Year of Buddhist Calendar 2568 (2024).

At the reception, the Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee provided information on the city’s socio-economic situation with many difficulties and challenges.

Currently, many people with difficult circumstances are working and living in the city, mostly being vulnerable people. Mr. Hai shared that religious organizations citywide have been joining hands with the city government to care for those people, including great support and cooperation from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha for social welfare in the spirit of “No one is left behind”.

The Permanent Deputy Secretary hoped that the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha would continue to join hands with Ho Chi Minh City in caring for the people and achieving accomplishments towards the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

On behalf of Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, Member of the Standing Committee of the Patronage Council and Standing Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council, Head of the Legal Department of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha Central Committee thanked the delegates for their congratulations.

Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong indicated that this year's Vesak Day is part of significant national activities such as the 49th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7) and the 134th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19).

On this occasion, the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha also launched various movements, especially in charitable activities.

Over the passing years, Office 2 of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City has received significant assistance and support from the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City.

On behalf of the leadership of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Most Venerable Thich Hue Thong sent thankfulness for the deep concerns of the Ho Chi Minh City leaders for all Buddhist activities in Vietnam in general and in Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

Some photos captured at the visit:

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong