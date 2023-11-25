Thin layer of ice covers peak of Fansipan

A thin layer of ice covered the peak of Fansipan in Sa Pa Town, the Northern province of Lao Cai from last night to this morning.

Sa Pa station reported that the lowest temperature occurred between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The temperature at the Sa Pa tourist site dropped to ten degrees Celsius and until the time of sunrise, the temperature was measured at 12 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the Fansipan peak saw a thin layer of ice and frost in the early morning as the temperature dropped below zero degrees Celsius. After 30 minutes later, sunrise resulted in the ice melting.

Meteorologists said that ice and hoarfrost begin to fall on the Fansipan peak at the beginning of November every year.

Previously, on November 20, a thin layer of frost and ice covered the peak of Fansipan.