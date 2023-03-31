The first Banh mi Festival commences

The first "Banh mi Festival" officially opened on the evening of March 30, at the Youth Cultural House at No.4 Pham Ngoc Thach Street, Ho Chi Minh City.

The event organized by the HCMC Tourism Association in collaboration with the HCMC Tourism Department will run until April 2.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Ms. Nguyen Thi Khanh, Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association, highlighted the festival's aim to acknowledge the significance of banh mi to the country's cuisine and to promote its value among local residents and international friends.

The festival features 120 booths, with the participation of restaurants, banh mi shops, and leading suppliers from HCMC and other parts of the country.