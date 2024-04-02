Sports

Thanh tops World Cup of weightlifting

Lai Gia Thanh won first title for Vietnam at the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup on April 1 in Phuket, Thailand.

Lai Gia Thanh wins first title for Vietnam at the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup in Phuket, Thailand.

The world champion topped the men's 55kg in the snatch event with a lift of 120kg, leaving behind two powerful ChomChuen Nathawat of Thailand (119kg) and Pang Un Chol of North Korea (118kg).

"Snatch is Thanh's strong point. Our coaches worked out a suitable plan to help him vie for gold in this event against strong opponents from North Korea and the hosts," said Nguyen Huy Hung of the Sports Authority of Vietnam.

In the clean&jerk, Thanh made 148kg after three attempts and took bronze. Pang topped the podium with 152kg, followed by Nathawat with 150kg. In the total, his combined lift of 268kg gave Thanh a second bronze. Pang and Nathawat were again first and second with 270kg and 269kg, respectively. Earlier, Vietnam had one silver and two bronzes by Khong My Phuong in the women's 45kg class.

Although they are World Cup's top three both Thanh and Phuong will not qualify for Olympics as their categories are not included in the short list.

On April 2, two Vietnamese Trinh Van Vinh and Nguyen Tran Anh Tuan will compete in the men's 61kg. The duo is expected to bring home an Olympic slot from this tournament, the final Paris Games' qualification.

VNS

