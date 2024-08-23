Weather

Thai Nguyen faces severe flooding due to torrential rain

According to information from Thai Nguyen Province, water levels in the Cau River and local reservoirs are rising rapidly, leading to a serious risk of flooding and landslides.

Cau River in Thai Nguyen Province on the morning of August 23

Cau River water levels rising, flood risk increasing

Currently, water levels in the Cau River at the Gia Bay Hydrological Station (Thai Nguyen City) and the Cha Hydrological Station (Pho Yen City) are rising rapidly, with flooding already reported.

As of 7 a.m. on August 23, the water level at Gia Bay Hydrological Station had reached 2.4 meters, just 66 centimeters below the first warning level, and is expected to continue rising. Meanwhile, Nui Coc Reservoir on the Cong River has recorded a water level of 4.7 meters, surpassing the first warning level by 63 centimeters.

Heavy rain on the morning of August 23 in Thai Nguyen Province

With the current weather conditions, Thai Nguyen faces a high risk of riverbank flooding, riverbank erosion, and inundation in many areas, particularly along river and stream embankments, as well as vulnerable spots such as slopes, waste sites, and riverside residential areas.

Flooding in the downtown of Thai Nguyen City

In particular, the mountainous districts of Dai Tu, Dinh Hoa, Vo Nhai, Phu Luong, and Dong Hy in Thai Nguyen Province are facing an extremely high risk of flash floods and landslides.

Releasing water from Nui Coc Reservoir to ensure safety

Due to the complex weather conditions, this morning (August 23), Thai Nguyen Irrigation Exploitation Company began releasing water from Nui Coc Reservoir at 10:30 a.m. to reduce flood risks and ensure safety in the area. At 6 a.m. today, the water level at Nui Coc Reservoir had reached +46.59 meters.

Streets in Thai Nguyen City turn into rivers on August 23 due to rising river water levels.

Before the water release, the company informed organizations and individuals involved in production and business along both banks of the Cong River, covering 15 communes and wards in Thai Nguyen City, Song Cong City, and Pho Yen City, to prepare and take preventive measures.

River water overflows banks in Thai Nguyen City.

Residents are advised to avoid activities near the riverbanks and to be cautious, as water levels in the Cong River may rise suddenly.

Nui Coc Reservoir is situated to the West of Thai Nguyen City, approximately 15 kilometers from the city center. Constructed between 1973 and 1978, it spans about 25 square kilometers and has a water storage capacity of up to 175 million cubic meters. This artificial reservoir was built to regulate water, provide irrigation for agriculture, and supply drinking water to surrounding areas. Additionally, Nui Coc Reservoir is a popular tourist attraction.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan

