Thai Hoa Palace receives LOTUS Green Building Certification

The Thai Hoa Palace, an iconic architectural structure of the Nguyen Dynasty, has officially received the LOTUS Green Building Certification awarded by the Vietnam Green Building Council.

This marks the first time a cultural heritage site that is part of Hue Imperial City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has met green building standards.

The award was presented at an event titled “Hue—Pioneer in Green Heritage Tourism Development and the Bicycle City,” which was held at Ngo Mon Square in the Imperial City of Hue on April 19.

Thai Hoa Palace was originally built in 1805 under King Gia Long. In 1833, King Minh Mang reconstructed the palace at its current location. As the official throne hall of the king, the palace hosted royal audiences, grand ceremonies, and key imperial rituals, witnessing the reigns of the 13 kings under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945).

The Hue Monuments Conservation Center held the groundbreaking ceremony for the comprehensive conservation and restoration project of Thai Hoa Palace, with a total investment of over VND128 billion (US$4.94 million), on November 23, 2021. The comprehensive restoration of the palace was completed in November 2024.

Mr. Douglas Lee Snyders, Executive Director of the Vietnam Green Building Council, highly appreciates Hue’s commitment to incorporating green development standards into heritage conservation. LOTUS is not just a certification but a statement that heritage is not only about the past but also the future if it is preserved in the right way.

