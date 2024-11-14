Thai Hoa Palace - A historic masterpiece after 3 years of major restoration

Amid the many palaces within Hue's Imperial City, Thai Hoa Palace is the largest, most magnificent, and holds the most prestigious position.

Dragon flying in Thai Hoa palace after restoration

Researchers consider Ngo Mon (Meridian Gate) as the "face" of the Citadel, while Thai Hoa Palace is its "heart"—home to the emperor's throne, or dragon chair, symbolizing the power of the feudal dynasty. Thai Hoa Palace is seen as the dragon’s realm, a space where it soars.

As the most significant structure in Hue's Imperial Palace, Thai Hoa Palace was where Nguyen dynasty emperors ruled the nation for 143 years.

The construction of Thai Hoa Palace began on the 22nd day of the first lunar month in the 4th year of Gia Long's reign (February 1805) and was completed in the tenth lunar month of the same year. However, in 1833, during the reign of Emperor Minh Mang, when he reorganized the Imperial Citadel of Hue, the Thai Hoa Palace was moved from its original location to its current site.

Thai Hoa Palace is one of the most iconic architectural structures of the Hue Imperial Court. Inside the palace stands the throne, the highest symbol of power in the Nguyen Dynasty.

In front of Thai Hoa Palace is the Dai Trieu Nghi courtyard, where officials stood during the Dai Trieu ceremony, a formal meeting between the emperor and the high-ranking officials of both the civil and military branches, held on the 1st and 15th of each lunar month, as well as during important court ceremonies. The courtyard features two levels, paved with Thanh stone, and on either side, there are two rows of stone steles inscribed with the ranks of officials, from the highest to the lowest, with each rank divided into two categories: main and assistant.

During ceremonies, the emperor would sit on the throne, with only a few royal family members allowed to stand by his side, while all other officials were required to stand in the Dai Trieu Nghi courtyard according to their rank, as recorded on the stone steles.

Over its 200-plus years of existence, Thai Hoa Palace has suffered significant deterioration due to the effects of time and harsh weather conditions. Despite undergoing several repairs and restorations, the palace has fallen into serious disrepair.

On November 23, 2021, the Hue Monuments Conservation Center launched the comprehensive restoration and conservation project for Thai Hoa Palace within the Imperial City of Hue.

The project, approved by the People's Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province, has a total investment of over VND128 billion, funded by the central government, local government, and other sources. It is expected to be completed by August 23, 2025.

Thanks to the great efforts of Thua Thien-Hue Province and other stakeholders in restoring and preserving the Complex of Hue Monuments, the Thai Hoa Palace restoration project is set to be completed and open to visitors by the end of November, 12 months ahead of schedule.

By Van Thang – Translated by Thuy Doan