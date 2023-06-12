Thach Thi Ngoc Thao wins gold medal at 2023 Asian Road Cycling Championships

Thach Thi Ngoc Thao has further honored the national cycling community by winning gold in the women's U18 road race at the 2023 29th Asian Junior Road Cycling Championships in Thailand.

Nguyen Thi Be Hong's victory in the U18 women’s individual time trial earned her a gold medal at the 2023 29th Asian Junior Road Cycling Championships, and now another Vietnamese cyclist, Thach Thi Ngoc Thao, has further honored the national cycling community by winning gold in the women's U18 road race. This event concluded earlier today in Thailand at 10 a.m.

The women's U18 road race event consisted of 29 riders from 12 countries and territories, spanning a distance of 46 km. The Vietnamese cycling team was represented by Nguyen Thi Be Hong and Thach Thi Ngoc Thao, while formidable teams like Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Hong Kong had a complete lineup of four riders. Despite being at a numerical disadvantage, Thach Thi Ngoc Thao and Nguyen Thi Be Hong showcased their strategic acumen during the race. They tactfully allowed stronger teams like Thailand to dictate the pace while closely trailing the leading group.

After covering half of the race, Uzbekistan cyclist Rizaeva made a breakaway attack, distancing herself from the peloton by a few seconds. In a pursuit effort, Thach Thi Ngoc Thao, together with Yevgeniya from Kazakhstan, successfully caught up to Rizaeva with around 8 kilometers left to go.

Around 3 kilometers before reaching the finish line, there was a slope on the course, and it was at this point that Thach Thi Ngoc Thao launched her attack. She successfully broke away alongside Yevgeniya, leaving Rizaeva trailing behind. As they reached the finish line, Thach Thi Ngoc Thao made a remarkable sprint, overtaking Yevgeniya and claiming the gold medal.

With this precious gold medal, Thach Thi Ngoc Thao received a special cash reward of VND50 million from the Vietnam Cycling Federation.