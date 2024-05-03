Teqball World Series to be held in Binh Dinh this June

The 2024 Teqball World Series are scheduled to take place in the central province of Binh Dinh from June 6 to 9, drawing teams from over 50 countries.

The 2024 Teqball World Series will be held in Binh Dinh province from June 6 to 9. (Photo: Organising committee)

Teqball is a ball sport that combines football and table tennis and is played on a curved table. Back and forth, players hit the ball with any part of their bodies except arms and hands. Teqball can be played between two players as a singles game or between four players as a doubles game.

The sport first appeared in Hungary in 2014. The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) currently gathers more than 150 national federations, and there are more than 4,000 clubs of this sport over the world. FITEQ has organised five World Cup editions – in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Tran Kim Kha, Director of the Binh Dinh Department of Information and Communications, said by hosting the 2024 Teqball World Series, his province also hopes to leave good impression on local residents and visitors, bring its beautiful images to the world, and attract more foreign investment to different sectors, especially tourism.

VNA