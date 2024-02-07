Weather

Temperature in Northern mountainous region to plummet to below 5 degrees Celsius

The capital city of Hanoi and many places of the Red River Delta have experienced persistent chilling drizzles since last night.

Temperatures in Northern mountainous region can plummet to below 5 degrees Celsius.

The meteorologists said that an intensified cold spell would cover the entire Northern region from tonight.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported on February 7 that cold air is spreading to the Southern region from the Northern region.

During the cold wave, the lowest temperature in the Northern region ranges from 11 degrees Celsius to 13 degrees Celsius, and even drops to below five degrees Celsius in the mountainous area.

It is expected that the bitter cold will return to the Northern and North- Central regions in advantage of the Lunar New Year and last until the first days of the new year.

People in the capital city of Hanoi and many places in the Northern region could celebrate the Lunar New Year’s Eve amid the extremely cold climate.

From the third day of the first lunar month of 2024, the Northern region will face chilling drizzles.

From February 9, the Central provinces from Quang Tri and Binh Dinh are forecast to experience thundery rainy days and risks of lightning, hails and blustery winds.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

