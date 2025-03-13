Technology use in domestic film releases aims to satisfy audience’s taste

The introduction of immersive technologies in domestic film releases is viewed as an inevitable step in satisfying audience’s taste and fostering the international marketability of Vietnamese cinematic works.

A scene in Quy nhap trang

The Vietnamese cinematic industry has witnessed the release and exhibition of its inaugural productions utilizing advanced cinematic technologies, including IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos sound systems.

The film Quy nhap trang (Ghost in the house) is making a remarkable impact at the box office, generating over VND60 billion in revenue within its first week of release. This achievement establishes it as the highest-grossing opening for a Vietnamese horror film to date.

The film's successful reception can be attributed, in part, to its innovative use of technology, specifically the 4DX format and Dolby Atmos sound, a pioneering achievement for Vietnamese cinema. 4DX, developed by CJ 4DPlex, augments the audience's sensory engagement through the integration of realistic motion effects, such as rotation, shaking, and lifting, alongside environmental stimuli, including water, wind, scent, and lighting, resulting in a remarkably vivid cinematic experience.

Commercially launched in 2009, 4DX supports both 2D and 3D formats. In Vietnam, this technology is available at some CGV theaters in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. CGV is the largest film distributor and cinema operator in Vietnam and one of top 5 cinema chains in the world.

In addition to visual effects, the film Quy nhap trang is also a rare Vietnamese film that uses modern Dolby Atmos sound technology. Compared to Dolby 5.1 or 7.1, this technology is superior thanks to expanding the depth, width, and height of the sound field, creating a vivid 360-degree sound experience from all directions.

According to director and producer Nhat Trung, updating filmmaking technology is essential for reaching international audiences, even though it is not yet a mandatory requirement for all Vietnamese films. He believes that in the near future, Vietnamese films will be updated and many films will be produced with these formats.

During the 2025 film season for the Lunar New Year, the film Nu hon bac ty (A kiss costs billion Vietnamese dong) became the first Vietnamese film to be screened in IMAX format—the most advanced film projection technology available today—featuring a 1.43:1 screen ratio, ultra-sharp visuals, and immersive sound.

Director and producer Thu Trang emphasizes that IMAX technology offers audiences a novel and immersive cinematic experience, particularly in the rendering of realistic rain scenes. By strategically integrating advanced technologies and investing in meticulous image and sound design, director and producer Thu Trang aims to contribute to the advancement of Vietnamese cinema and provide audiences with expanded viewing options.

The advancements in film technologies such as IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Atmos signify the evolution of Vietnamese cinema in theaters. Additionally, producers are progressively aligning with global technological standards. In both technology and filmmaking techniques, the talent pool in Vietnam has achieved a level comparable to international standards.

Vietnam's visual effects (VFX) and animation studios have made significant inroads into the global market, with many participating in major Hollywood and international projects. In 2023, it's estimated that over 60 percent of Vietnamese VFX and animation studios will be working in the global market, with 30 percent collaborating with clients in Asia and 31 percent partnering with European companies. This affirms Vietnam's growing reputation and position as a creative force on the global stage. Thanks to that, the Vietnamese VFX and animation industry is growing, paving the way to have many more opportunities.

In contemporary filmmaking, one of the most sophisticated technologies is CGI, or Computer Generated Imagery, which is becoming more prevalent in Vietnamese cinema. The film Mong vuot (Claw) notably showcased the character of Honey Bear, a creation that required significant investment and effort. In fact, the CGI for this character represented 30 percent of the overall budget for the project.

Recently, the project Quy Nhap Trang invested in 600 CGI scenes performed by 4 Vietnamese companies. Previously, Tam Cam: Chuyen chua ke ( Tam Cam: The untold story), Em and Trinh (I and Trinh musician) and many other Vietnamese films also showed the visual effects thanks to this technology.

Director Nhat Trung stated that the implementation of advanced technology is expected to involve extra expenses, which is a normal occurrence. In the film Quy nhap trang, Vietnam lacks a Dolby Atmos post-production facility and sound engineers with the necessary training, necessitating that this phase be completed overseas.

Additionally, VFX wizard Thierry Nguyen noted that producing films with advanced technology often encounters significant challenges, including time constraints, insufficient tools, and particularly, limited financial resources.

In the near future, Chien binh gom (Ceramic warrior)- Blank Blank directed by Pham Duy Anh will be the first Vietnamese film made entirely using stop motion technology (still-life animation). Although it is not a new technology, it requires the utmost meticulousness and thoroughness. The characters are handcrafted, built according to each movement, then photographed, and then edited into a film.

By Van Tuan – Translated by Anh Quan