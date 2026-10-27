Technology, innovation and digitalization to drive northern agriculture

Officials called for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation to be more closely aligned with production needs and commercialization, helping unlock growth potential in the agricultural sector.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung delivers a speech at the event. Photo: SGGP

On the morning of October 27 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security, held a conference titled “Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Transformation Development to Promote Growth in the Agricultural Sector in Northern Vietnam.”

Speaking at the opening session, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung stressed that the agriculture and environment sector must shift from extensive growth to intensive growth, with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation serving as key drivers for improving productivity, quality, efficiency and added value.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung emphasizes that the agricultural and environmental sector must transition from extensive expansion to intensive expansion. Photo: SGGP

Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Van Long said 34 provinces and cities had reported 916 tasks associated with 908 science, technology and innovation products, including 451 products in the agricultural sector.

However, 341 products, accounting for about 76 percent, remain in the research phase, highlighting a significant gap between research and practical application.

Conference participants listen to opinions. Photo: SGGP

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung said that to fully tap growth potential, science and technology, innovation and digital transformation must be closely linked to the actual needs of production, be commercially viable, and generate added value.

The Deputy Prime Minister called for substantive reforms in cooperation mechanisms among the State, scientists, businesses, cooperatives and producers across value chains. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment must serve as the coordinating hub, connecting the needs of industries and provinces with the research and application capabilities of institutes, universities and businesses.

Ministries and agencies were also urged to address obstacles related to financial mechanisms, intellectual property rights and technology transfer, while accelerating the standardization, integration and sharing of data to support governance, production and business activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung has requested that northern localities identify 3 to 5 priority challenges by November 15, focusing on the integration of production, processing, distribution, and brand development. The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is tasked with finalizing a list of these priority challenges by December 15, while also proposing a model for a national agricultural produce exchange by December 31. Projects that meet the necessary criteria are to be implemented during the first quarter of 2027. The Ministry of Science and Technology has been assigned to develop a model for a science and technology exchange to promote the application and commercialization of research findings. The Deputy Prime Minister has also called for the establishment of a mechanism for periodic reviews which are conducted every three months with reports submitted to the Government and the Prime Minister. This initiative aims to address obstacles in a timely manner and rectify issues such as fragmented, unfocused research and delays in the practical application of research outcomes.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan