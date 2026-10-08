Science/technology

Ho Chi Minh City funds VND10 billion for science, technology, innovation tasks

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City will provide up to VND10 billion (about US$385,000) for strategic technology development projects under its 2026 state-funded science, technology and innovation (STI) program through the end of the year.

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology has announced a plan to receive application dossiers for funding science, technology, and innovation (STI) tasks using the state budget in 2026.

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Technological products from research institutes and universities are showcased at the 2026 Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Festival. Photo: Quang Huy

The plan focuses on supporting tasks under six key programs for the 2026–2030 period under Decision No. 2685/QD-UBND of HCMC and the list of strategic technologies and products defined by the Prime Minister.

Under the policy, Ho Chi Minh City will allocate funding for five categories of science and technology projects, with support levels determined by each project’s scale and strategic focus. Technology development projects aligned with strategic technologies will receive the highest level of support, with funding of up to VND10 billion, covering no more than 50 percent of total project costs.

Other technology development projects will be eligible for up to VND7 billion, also capped at 50 percent of total costs, while applied research projects may receive up to VND5 billion, covering as much as 80 percent of project expenses.

The HCMC Department of Science and Technology receives dossiers in two phases. The phase 1 will run through October 15, 2026, and phase 2 from October 16 through December 31, 2026.

By Kim Thanh - Translated by Anh Quan

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state-funded science - technology and innovation (STI) program science and technology projects strategic technology development projects

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