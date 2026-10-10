Ho Chi Minh City launches Digital Citizen Day and Lifelong Learning Week 2026

The HCMC Startup and Innovation Center, the municipal People's Committee organized the City Digital Citizen Day and launched the Lifelong Learning Week 2026 on October 9.

Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu and representatives from agencies pay a visit to a booth displaying technology solutions for lifelong learning

The event was co-organized by the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Education and Training, the Digital Transformation Center, and the HCMC Startup and Innovation Center.

In attendance were Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Pham Minh Tuan, along with representatives of various departments, agencies, educational institutions, businesses, students, and local residents in the city.

According to Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the City Digital Transformation Center, HCMC Digital Citizen Day aims to raise awareness and encourage city residents to participate safely and effectively in the digital environment, thereby spreading the spirit of lifelong learning in response to National Digital Transformation Day (October 10) and Vietnam Digital Citizen Day (October 15).

“Digital transformation must create practical values for residents, businesses, and the management and operational activities of the city government. Alongside developing digital skills, the city needs a shared infrastructure, platform, and digital application system that is connected and operated uniformly, creating connections in data, information, services, and interactions. Along with that, each citizen is not only a technology user, but gradually becomes an active, skilled, responsible digital citizen capable of lifelong learning,” Ms. Vo Thi Trung Trinh said.

Delegates visit booths displaying technology solutions

City dwellers exprience technology solution at the event

With the message “Practical digital transformation for residents, businesses, and the city's development,” Digital Citizen Day 2026 includes various experiential activities to enhance digital transformation skills and awareness for city residents.

Along with that, Lifelong Learning Week 2026 was launched under the theme “Real learning, real practice, mastering digital technology and artificial intelligence to build a learning society and promote lifelong learning.”

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training Truong Hai Thanh said that the week is not only an annual promotional activity, but an occasion to raise awareness among residents about lifelong learning, learning coupled with practice, and transforming knowledge into the capacity to solve practical real-life problems.

In previous years, Lifelong Learning Week focused on raising awareness of lifelong learning, developing reading culture, self-learning capacity, and digital transformation. This year, the week marks a shift from encouraging learning to promoting practical capability; from accessing technology to mastering technology; and from using technology in general to using artificial intelligence safely and effectively.

The Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Education and Training informed that in response to Lifelong Learning Week, educational institutions across the city have proactively organized many activities suitable to practical conditions, such as encouraging students to self-study, read books, research, and experience; exploiting digital libraries and open learning resources; organizing STEM/STEAM activities, technology experiences, and digital skills; guiding students to use artificial intelligence safely and responsibly; while strengthening activities connecting learning with practice and life.

Particularly, continuing education institutions, vocational education - continuing education centers, and community learning centers are step-by-step bringing learning content closer to the practical needs of residents and workers, especially digital skills, vocational skills, and skills to adapt to changes in the labor market.

The spirit of lifelong learning do not end when the commemorative week concludes. Instead, they continue to be sustained in schools, families, communities, and the daily lives of every citizen.” Truong Hai Thanh, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training

The event arranged experiential spaces such as “I am a Digital Citizen,” Enterprise Space, Interactive Space, and Lifelong Learning Space along with activities like seminars and interactive exchanges to help residents, students, and businesses share experiences and technology solutions.

Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee affirmed that amidst the city's development, the processes of learning and digital transformation are rapidly reshaping residents' living, learning, and practical environments, as well as how they interact with public services. However, this shift also necessitates changes not only in operational methods but also in mindsets regarding learning and work. Ho Chi Minh City currently possesses favorable socio-economic and human resource conditions, including significant potential for a digital ecosystem driven by technological solutions. Yet, this also presents challenges regarding data connectivity and the effective utilization of information, all while ensuring personal data protection and adherence to proper data usage purposes. Regarding lifelong learning, the Vice Chairman placed special emphasis on the importance of practical learning and application. While residents can engage in continuous, needs-based learning and access knowledge via digital platforms, they must proactively select the information, knowledge, and experiences they wish to acquire, thereby building their own knowledge foundations. He urged the Department of Education and Training and the Department of Science and Technology to continue researching policies and solutions that empower learners to take initiative in the digital environment and master digital skills comprehensively. Vice Chairman Truong Minh Huy Vu of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan