National Innovation Day 2026 to spur investment connections, technology transfer

Vietnam is set to launch nationwide activities for National Innovation Day 2026 to promote technology adoption, connect investors, and accelerate the commercialization of research findings.

CT Group's UAV showcases at the 2025 International Innovation Exhibition. Photo: The Ministry of Science and Technology

In response to National Innovation Day 2026, numerous activities introducing technology, connecting investments, and promoting the commercialization of research results will be organized nationwide.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, National Innovation Day 2026 takes the theme "Innovation - The Driving Force for All-Society Development," featuring activities in Hanoi and multiple localities to spread the spirit of innovation and connect stakeholders within the ecosystem.

In Hanoi, a core series of activities will take place from September 25 to October 5. The highlight is the ceremony celebrating National Innovation Day 2026, scheduled for October 4 at the National Convention Center. Within the ceremony framework, the Ministry of Science and Technology will announce the Annual Innovation Report 2026, the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2026, and present awards for the 2026 "Science Initiative" competition.

The event series also features three forums: The Future of Science, Technology, Innovation, and National Digital Transformation; Innovation in Banking and Finance; and Greater Mekong Subregion Innovation Forum (GMS Innovation Forum). Alongside these is the National Science, Technology, and Innovation Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam InnoShow 2026), showcasing innovative technologies, products, and solutions.

One of the festival's key focuses is connecting businesses, research groups, and investors, bridging research outcomes with market demands. Through this, enterprises can seek solutions for production and business, while research institutes and universities present their research findings to end users. Intermediary organizations, investment funds, and domestic and international investors will participate in networking, contributing resources to finalize and bring technologies to market.

National Innovation Day 2026 is also an occasion for localities, agencies, and enterprises to launch initiative movements, organize idea competitions, run technical improvement programs, and honor effective models. Practical technology experiences, tours of laboratories, innovation centers, or open innovation spaces will help students and the public access scientific and technological achievements.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, these activities aim to develop the national innovation ecosystem and strengthen ties among state agencies, enterprises, research institutes, universities, financial organizations, investment funds, and experts, while boosting the application, transfer, and commercialization of technology and research results. These activities also contribute to concrete implementation of Resolution 57-NQ/TW, making innovation a driving force for development in socio-economic life.

Government Decree No. 268/2025/ND-CP, dated October 14, 2025, designates October 1 annually as National Innovation Day, chaired by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan