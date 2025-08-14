Tay Ninh strengthens development cooperation with Queensland, Melbourne

The People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province has recently partnered with the Vietnam Business Association in Australia (VBAA) to host an investment, trade, and tourism promotion conference in Melbourne, Australia, on August 13.

The Tay Ninh Young Entrepreneurs Association signs a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam Business Association in Australia (VBAA). (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam, and the city of Melbourne, Australia.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province, Nguyen Minh Lam, emphasized that cooperation between Tay Ninh and Australian localities is increasingly developing deeply and effectively. He highlighted that political and economic collaboration is the core foundation, driving shared growth and contributing to regional peace and sustainable development.

Tay Ninh is always ready to engage in cooperation, based on goodwill, mutual benefit, and practical outcomes. The province places particular emphasis on establishing stable and long-term mechanisms for collaboration with Australian enterprises and local governments. Such efforts aim to make contributions to the socio-economic development of both sides and to further deepen the Vietnam–Australia partnership in this new era, he added.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province, Nguyen Minh Lam, speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Deputy Director of the Tay Ninh Department of Finance, Tran Van Tuoi, the province's current economic scale exceeds US$13.5 billion, ranking 10th nationwide. Looking ahead to 2030, Tay Ninh aims to become a leading region in industrial zone development, with an industrial cluster of 59 industrial parks and 82 industrial zones covering a total area of 21,372 hectares. Currently, the province has over 1,000 hectares of ready-to-develop land available for investment projects, with the goal of establishing itself as a leading modern industrial, urban, and service hub in the southern region and across the country.

Within the framework of the conference, major enterprises such as IMG Hue Investment Joint Stock Company, Thanh Thanh Cong Tay Ninh Sugar Joint Stock Company, and Hoang Gia Vietnam Investment Group expressed their desire to collaborate with Australia across various sectors, including industry, urban development, commerce, services, energy, and high-tech agriculture.

Regarding logistics, a representative from Long An International Port introduced an integrated ecosystem comprising a seaport, industrial parks, and modern urban areas. Serving as a central hub for cargo transit, it offers seamless connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces, facilitating Australian investors in expanding their supply chains.

Agris and GMA sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province, in collaboration with Thanh Thanh Cong–Bien Hoa Joint Stock Company (Agris) and Global Mind Australia Ltd., organized a high-tech agriculture promotion conference in Brisbane City in the state of Queensland, Australia.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province, Nguyen Minh Lam, affirmed the province’s strong commitment to becoming a leading hub for high-tech agriculture in Southern Vietnam. He expressed Tay Ninh’s interest in learning from Australia’s advanced agricultural practices, particularly in water resource management, modern farming technologies, and sustainable development strategies. The province is aiming to develop a green, smart, and circular agricultural model that generates high added value for farm products and improves the livelihoods of local communities.

At the conference, representatives from Tay Ninh’s departments and agencies engaged in discussions with counterparts from Queensland on the potential for technology transfer, investment support policies, and cooperation opportunities, especially in key areas including water-efficient irrigation technologies, the application of IoT (Internet of Things) in farm management, and circular agriculture solutions aimed at optimizing production chains.

The conference witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Agris, GMA Australia (a member of the Agris ecosystem), and two Australian partners, AgroVision AG and Main Engineering. Under the agreement, the parties committed to technical cooperation and the application of advanced Australian technologies in agricultural projects in Tay Ninh. The partnership aims to deepen the province’s integration into the global value chain in the field of high-tech, circular, and integrated agriculture.

This event not only opened up new cooperation opportunities but also demonstrated Tay Ninh Province’s proactive approach in seeking out and adopting advanced development models. It reflects the province’s commitment to building a sustainable and efficient agricultural sector.

By Ngoc Phuc—Translated by Kim Khanh