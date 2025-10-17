Hanoi Party Committee for 2025-2030 term has 75 members

The ongoing 18th Party Congress of Hanoi for the 2025-2030 term on October 16 elected a 75-member municipal Party Committee with a high level of consensus and strong support.

Bui Thi Minh Hoai, Politburo member and Secretary of the 17th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee, was re-elected with the highest number of votes, receiving 99.27 percent.

The newly elected committee then held its first meeting to elect its Standing Board, the Secretary, Deputy Secretaries, its Inspection Commission, and the commission’s Chairperson.

Delegates cast their votes to elect the 18th Hanoi Party Committee for the 2025–2030 term.

Prior to this, in the report on the personnel proposal for the 18th Party Committee, Nguyen Van Phong, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the 17th-tenure Party Committee, stated that during the personnel preparation for the congress, the municipal Party Committee closely adhered to and strictly implemented the Party’s regulations, directives from the Politburo and the Secretariat, and fully carried out all prescribed steps and procedures so as to ensure objectivity, democracy, transparency, and openness. The personnel plan submitted to the congress was reviewed by relevant authorities and approved by the Politburo.

Those nominated have to demonstrate strong political mettle and absolute loyalty to the interests of the Party, State, and people; firmly uphold Marxism-Leninism, Ho Chi Minh Thought, and the Party’s renewal policy; possess exemplary moral character and lifestyle, strictly observe Party regulations, principles of democratic centralism, criticism and self-criticism, organisational discipline, and a high sense of responsibility in their work, while maintaining internal unity.

They also have the ability to concretise and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines, policies, and State laws; possess a fresh vision, global thinking, a capital mindset, and the spirit of Hanoi’s action; hold the necessary professional qualifications, political theory, and state management skills to meet assigned tasks; maintain good health to perform duties, and meet the Party’s regulations on appointment age and nomination.

Vietnamplus