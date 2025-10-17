Rising floods threaten rice fields, crops in Tay Ninh

In recent days, prolonged heavy rains combined with floodwaters from upstream have caused widespread inundation across several areas in the Dong Thap Muoi region of Tay Ninh Province.

Hundreds of hectares of rice in Tay Ninh’s Dong Thap Muoi region are at risk of flooding.

Dozens of hectares of rice fields, vegetables, and fruit trees have been submerged.

In Vinh Thanh Commune, several sections of embankments have overflowed or breached, leaving nearly 30 hectares of rice and fruit crops deeply flooded, while about 180 additional hectares remain waterlogged. In Vinh Chau Commune, thousands of hectares of farmland used for rice and vegetable cultivation are also at high risk of flooding if heavy rain persists.

Rising water levels have been recorded in Nhon Hoa Lap, Khanh Hung, Vinh Hung, and Tuyen Binh communes, putting mounting pressure on the dyke systems.

Nearly 50 officers and soldiers are mobilized to save 200 hectares of rice fields after an embankment breach in Hung Dien Commune.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, water levels in the T1 canal, the 1/6 canal, and several local irrigation channels have at times risen up to two meters above field level. In many sections, water is now nearly level with the embankments, posing a high risk of overflow or collapse. Local task forces and residents are urgently reinforcing vulnerable sections using sandbags, bamboo stakes, and rock cages to protect the embankments and minimize flooding damage to the autumn–winter and upcoming winter–spring rice crops.

Officials, youth union members, and armed forces in Vinh Thanh assist farmers in harvesting rice ahead of the rising floods.

Provincial authorities reported that water levels in local canals and waterways are rising by an average of 3–5 centimeters per day, with some areas already exceeding the 2024 flood peak by over 30 centimeters.

Given the worsening weather conditions, Tay Ninh Province has issued a level-2 natural disaster risk alert, instructing localities to activate response plans under the “four-on-the-spot” principle, utilizing local forces, supplies, and means, while proactively draining water, safeguarding production, and ensuring residents’ safety.

Vinh Chau militia assists residents in repairing breached embankment to protect 20 hectares of rice fields.

Local governments in flood-affected areas have mobilized all available resources to strengthen critical embankments and dykes, deploying residents for round-the-clock monitoring and rapid response as water levels continue to rise.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Lam, Vice Chairman of the Tay Ninh People’s Committee, emphasized that local authorities must remain vigilant, fully implement the “four-on-the-spot” approach, and mobilize forces alongside residents to reinforce vulnerable dykes and protect the autumn–winter and winter–spring rice crops.

Amid forecasts of increasingly unpredictable weather, Tay Ninh authorities reinforce embankments and prepare for potential emergencies.

By SGGP – Translated by Thuy Doan