Nguyen Van Phuong appointed Secretary of Quang Tri provincial Party Committee

Mr. Nguyen Van Phuong, former Secretary of the Hue city Party Committee for the 2025–2030 tenure, has been appointed Secretary of the Quang Tri provincial Party Committee for the same term.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of its Organisation Commission Le Minh Hung handed over the Politburo's decision on the appointment to Mr. Nguyen Van Phuong at a ceremony held by the Quang Tri provincial Party Committee on October 17.

Mr. Nguyen Van Phuong succeeds Le Ngoc Quang, who will serve as Secretary of the Da Nang city Party Committee.

Born on December 29, 1970, in Hue city, Mr. Nguyen Van Phuong holds a master’s degree in Economics and a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, and is also a qualified Construction Engineer. He has completed an advanced-level course in political theory.

Before assuming his new position, Mr. Nguyen Van Phuong held several key posts, including Vice Chairman of the former Thua Thien–Hue provincial People’s Committee (May 2016 – June 2021), Chairman of the former Thua Thien–Hue provincial People’s Committee (June 2021 – December 2024), and Chairman of the Hue city People’s Committee (January – October 2025). On October 3, 2025, he was elected Secretary of the Hue city Party Committee.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Minh Hung requested Mr. Nguyen Van Phuong to closely follow the Politburo’s directions, promptly implement the action programme for the resolution of the 2025–2030 Quang Tri provincial Party Congress, and soon issue working regulations, assign responsibilities, and arrange personnel after the congress in a democratic, objective, and proper manner.

He also urged the new provincial Party chief to thoroughly grasp the orientations and directives of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and the Secretariat in the new development phase; to prepare well for the 14th National Party Congress; to fulfil and exceed the remaining targets set by the 13th Congress; and to effectively carry out socio-economic development tasks for 2025 and the 2021–2025 plan.

In his remarks, Mr. Nguyen Van Phuong pledged to devote his full commitment and efforts to his new role, to continuously learn and build on the achievements and dedication of his predecessors, and to lead Quang Tri towards rapid and sustainable development in the new period.

