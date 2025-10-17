HCMC Party Chief attends 1st Party Congress of Ca Mau Province

Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attended the first Congress of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province for the 2025–2030 terms, which was officially convened on October 17.

Delegates offer incense at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in An Xuyen Ward, Ca Mau Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Also attending the congress were former State President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, former Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, former Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan, and former Vice State President Truong My Hoa.

The event also welcomed leaders of ministries and central agencies, incumbent and former leaders of Ca Mau Province across different periods, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, and 450 delegates representing more than 82,000 Party members from across the provincial Party organization.

Leaders and former leaders of the Party and State attend the 1st Party Congress of Ca Mau Province for the 2025–2030 term. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Party Central Committee cum Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang attends the first Congress of the Party Committee of Ca Mau Province for the 2025–2030 terms. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that, in recent times, the Party organization and people of Ca Mau Province have seriously and promptly implemented the central policy on administrative unit reorganization. As a result, the former provinces of Bac Lieu and Ca Mau were merged to form the new Ca Mau Province, and a two-tier local government system was put into operation. The initial outcomes have been positive, with internal unity strengthened and strong public support and enthusiasm.

Previously, Ca Mau and Bac Lieu each had strengths in the marine economy and rich natural resources, offering comparative advantages and development potential. Now merged into a single province, these assets have been consolidated, creating a strong synergy that significantly enhances the province’s overall capacity and opens up new development opportunities.

Ca Mau is no longer seen as the southernmost point of the country but has now been positioned by the central as “the frontier province at the southernmost point of the nation,” serving as a gateway to the open sea, with distinctive strengths, strategic potential, and outstanding opportunities.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai delivers his speech at the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized that during the 2020–2025 term, the Party organization, government, armed forces, and people of Ca Mau Province successfully implemented the Resolution of the Provincial Party Congress, achieving significant, comprehensive results with several notable highlights.

The economy, culture, and social sectors continued to witness impressive growth; national defense, security, and public order were firmly maintained; and both urban and rural landscapes saw marked improvements. The material and spiritual well-being of the people was visibly enhanced.

Party building and rectification were carried out in a coordinated and serious manner. The leadership capacity and combat strength of Party organizations at all levels were enhanced, along with improvements in the quality of the cadre and Party membership. The effectiveness and efficiency of government operations were strengthened, while the content and operational methods of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in the province and various socio-political organizations saw significant innovations.

Former State President Nguyen Minh Triet and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang visit the exhibition at the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Alongside the achievements, the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee also seriously acknowledged shortcomings and limitations in leadership, direction, and governance. The province continues to face unresolved difficulties and challenges, as well as areas of development that have yet to be addressed.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee, Nguyen Ho Hai, emphasized that under the guiding motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Responsibility – Breakthrough – Development,” the Provincial Party Committee is demonstrating strong political will to drive Ca Mau’s development in the 2025–2030 period. This includes promoting its heroic revolutionary tradition and unity while building a clean, strong Party and political system.

The province also aims to make breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, seizing opportunities and leveraging its unique advantages as the southernmost frontier of the nation to achieve comprehensive development, confidently joining the country in entering a new era.

Delegates visit the exhibition at the congress. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang plants a commemorative tree at the Ca Mau Provincial Convention Center. (Photo: SGGP)

By Tan Thai – Translated by Kim Khanh