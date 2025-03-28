Tay Ninh Province warmly welcomes delegation from People's Daily of China

A delegation from the People's Daily of China, led by Chen Jianwen, Alternate Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily yesterday had a working trip to Tay Ninh Province.

Overview of the working session between the delegation from the People's Daily of China and leaders of Tay Ninh Province.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Xuan Huong, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, presided over the reception for the delegation of the People's Daily of China.

In his speech at the reception, Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily Chen Jianwen stated that Tay Ninh Province is one of the top investment destinations for Chinese enterprises in Vietnam thanks to its strategic location, infrastructure development, and favorable policies attracting foreign investment.

Through the working trip, he aspired to provide Chinese readers with a detailed description of the investment environment and policies of Tay Ninh Province.

The delegation from the People's Daily of China takes a commemorative photo with Tay Ninh leaders.

On the side of the locality, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thi Xuan Huong hoped that with Tay Ninh Province's strong development in high-tech agriculture, tourism and key industries, it is likely to have great potential to open up cooperation opportunities between Tay Ninh and China, aiming for sustainable and comprehensive development.

During the working trip, the delegation members toured and conducted on-site research on several Chinese-invested projects at Linh Trung III Export Processing and Industrial Zone.

The largest Chinese-invested project in Tay Ninh Province is the Radian tire manufacturing project invested by Sailun Vietnam Company Limited with a total investment capital of approximately US$1 billion. The project covers an area of 66.94 hectares within Phuoc Dong Industrial Park.

Related News Delegation from People's Daily visits Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper

By The Giang – Translated by Huyen Huong