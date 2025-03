Leaders, officials and staff from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper received a delegation from the People's Daily of China on March 26.

Leaders, officials and staff from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper, led by journalist Nguyen Khac Van, Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong, received the delegation from the People's Daily of China.

The working delegation was led by Chen Jianwen, Alternate Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Editor-in-Chief of the People's Daily during its working session at the headquarters of Sai Gon Giai Phong in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thanh Chieu, Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong