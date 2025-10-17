Tay Ninh Province calls for investment in seven social housing projects

Tay Ninh Province has announced a list of seven key social housing projects to attract investment in the near future.

Mr. Nguyen Van Trang, Deputy Director of the Tay Ninh Department of Construction, stated that the projects are expected to cover a total area of nearly 98 hectares and provide an additional 24,400 apartments, contributing to social welfare and sustainable urban development.

Construction of a social housing project in My Hanh Commune, Tay Ninh Province

The seven projects include a concentrated social housing area in Long An Ward, covering 30 hectares; a social housing project in Thanh Loi Commune, with an area of 10 hectares; a social housing project in Luong Hoa Commune, with 10 hectares; a concentrated social housing area in Duc Lap Commune, covering 28 hectares; a social housing project in My Hanh Commune, with an area of 8.1 hectares; and two social housing projects in Can Giuoc Commune, covering 7.45 hectares and 3.8 hectares respectively.

The projects are expected to be implemented over three to five years from the time the province approves the investment policy and assigns developers to execute them.

These projects will receive 100 percent funding for compensation and site clearance and will follow investor selection through bidding according to Resolution No. 15/2024/NQ-HĐND of the Tay Ninh Provincial People’s Council.

Currently, Tay Ninh Province has completed 13 social housing projects for workers and low-income residents, with a total of 4,358 units built.

By Quang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong