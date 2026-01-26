Business

Taxation Department announces abolition of business license fees from 2026

SGGP

The Taxation Department has officially confirmed that the declaration and payment of business license fees will be terminated nationwide starting January 1, 2026, in accordance with newly issued government resolutions and decrees.

Yesterday afternoon, the Taxation Department under the Ministry of Finance announced the issuance of Official Letter No. 645/CT-CS on the abolition of regulations governing the declaration and payment of business license fees.

thue.jpg
At a tax office

According to the official letter, Resolution No. 198/2025/QH15 dated May 17, 2025, issued by the National Assembly on a number of special mechanisms and policies to promote private-sector development, which provides for the termination of the collection and payment of business license fees effective January 1, 2026.

In addition, Government Decree No. 362/2025/ND-CP dated December 31, 2025, which details a number of provisions and measures for the implementation of the Law on Fees and Charges, stipulates the repeal of Government Decree No. 139/2016/ND-CP dated October 4, 2016, on business license fees, as well as Government Decree No. 22/2020/ND-CP dated February 24, 2020, amending and supplementing certain articles of Decree No. 139/2016/ND-CP.

On this basis, from January 1, 2026, taxpayers will no longer be required to pay business license fees for 2026 and subsequent years, nor will they be required to submit business license fee declarations for those years.

The Taxation Department has requested provincial and municipal tax authorities to disseminate this information to taxpayers to ensure consistent implementation of business license fee declaration and payment policies from 2026 onward.

At the same time, tax authorities are instructed to review and apply tax administration measures in accordance with regulations to ensure the full and accurate collection of business license fees payable for 2025 and earlier years into the state budget.

Related News
By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

payment of business license fees private-sector development business license fee

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn