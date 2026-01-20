HCMC moves forward with land title certificates for four housing projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, together with Task Force 1645, is advancing the process of granting land use and ownership certificates for several key commercial housing developments.

Nguyen Toan Thang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, chaired a working session today with Task Force 1645 to review and issue land use right certificates and ownership certificates for properties attached to land (land title certificates or commonly known as ‘pink books’) for commercial housing development projects.

Nguyen Son Residential Project in Binh Hung Commune

During the meeting, the task force reviewed and approved the issuance of land title certificates for four major projects including the apartment complex at Towers G6 and E2 in Nha Be Commune, invested by Nova Riverside Real Estate Company; the Ehomes Nam Saigon apartment project in Binh Hung Commune, invested by Nguyen Son Real Estate Joint Stock Company; the Dragon Village housing project in Long Truong Ward, invested by Dragon Village Real Estate Joint Stock Company; and the Truong Luu housing project in Long Truong Ward, developed by Kim Oanh Investment and Development Joint Stock Company.

After hearing reports from relevant agencies, Director Nguyen Toan Thang agreed to issue the ownership certificates once investors complete environmental documentation and other related procedures.

At the meeting

For the Ehomes South Saigon project, which consists of 1,678 apartments, including 282 commercial units and 1,396 social housing units, Director Nguyen Toan Thang highlighted its importance and urged relevant units to finalize procedures promptly to meet residents’ housing needs.

For the remaining two projects, the working group also reached consensus to issue the land ownership certificates once all necessary requirements are met.

This meeting underscores Ho Chi Minh City’s efforts to accelerate the legal process for housing projects, remove administrative obstacles, and safeguard the legitimate rights of home buyers.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan