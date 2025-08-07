Firms concerned about stagnant production, export due to business license change

From delays in updating business registration certificates to bottlenecks in packaging production and renewing international certifications, many enterprises are finding themselves trapped in both domestic and export markets. As a result, there have been numerous calls to alleviate these challenges and provide timely support to businesses.

Production line at Vissan Factory in Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa of the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association (HUBA) noted that although business confidence has improved over the first half of the year, practical implementation continues to face significant obstacles. Many enterprises are still entangled in lengthy administrative procedures and inconsistent regulations, particularly amid the recent administrative boundary restructuring, Chairman Hoa said.

A major issue involves delays in updating business registration certificates (GPKD) to reflect new addresses. The administrative unit changes have forced numerous companies to revise their information across multiple legal documents from business licenses and secondary permits to food safety certificates, barcodes, and international certification records.

Many enterprises report having submitted their applications for adjustment months ago, yet they have received no response causing production activities to stall. This delay is especially critical as businesses are racing to print new product packaging in compliance with Circular 29/2023/TT-BYT, which takes effect on January 1, 2026.

Chairwoman Ly Kim Chi of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association (FFA) -which represents 400 member enterprises-stated that businesses in the food industry, which operate under strict requirements for labeling, traceability, and certification, are encountering significant challenges. For instance, if a company prints packaging using its old address, it must destroy all materials once a new business license is issued, resulting in substantial waste. Conversely, if the packaging is printed with the new address before receiving an updated business registration certificate, it lacks legal validity.

According to HUBA, hundreds of enterprises exporting to markets such as Europe, the U.S., and Japan are facing disruptions because their business registration certificates have not yet been updated with new addresses. In addition to regulatory challenges, many businesses are struggling to access capital whether restructuring existing loans or securing new funding for production expansion. 'Even applications that meet the required criteria are subject to prolonged evaluations. Banks remain cautious due to concerns about bad debts, and enterprises often lack collateral that aligns with the current regulatory framework', said Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Hoa.

In support of businesses, industry associations have urged authorities to promptly address ongoing obstacles in administrative procedures. The Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association has submitted a formal request to the city's Department of Food Safety, seeking temporary guidelines that would allow enterprises to print the new address on product packaging starting July 15, 2025 even if their business registration certificates have not yet been updated provided there is no change in production location. The association also proposed permitting the continued use of packaging bearing the old address during a reasonable transition period to minimize waste and prevent supply chain disruptions.

Similarly, HUBA has recommended that during the administrative unit restructuring period, authorities allow the use of old-address packaging until the end of the 2025 fiscal year. Alternatively, businesses should be allowed to obtain temporary administrative confirmation if they can demonstrate that their production facilities remain unchanged.

The Management Board of Export Processing and Industrial Zones has proactively reviewed a range of administrative procedures related to investment, construction licensing, and secondary permits in an effort to reduce processing times for businesses. Several procedures that can be completed online and coordinated with relevant departments have already been implemented to help minimize bureaucratic delays.

'For cases involving address changes due to administrative boundary adjustments where the actual production location remains unchanged, we have proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee permit internal confirmation in lieu of requiring the re-issuance of all legal documents', said Le Van Thinh, Head of the Management Board.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance is also exploring the implementation of an online system for updating business registration addresses, with clearly defined procedures and timelines to empower businesses to take initiative. Notably, the Department has recommended that the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issue guidance for ward, commune, and special zone authorities to provide official certification of administrative boundary changes. This would help businesses complete their documentation for international certification bodies and avoid the need to 're-apply from the beginning'.

Meanwhile, some localities have already begun to flexibly confirm updated administrative addresses for businesses within their purview, provided that submitted dossiers are complete. This proactive approach reduces delays without awaiting higher-level directives or additional regulations. Such flexibility is proving to be one of the most effective ways to prevent disruptions to export timelines—particularly for shipments to high-standard markets like the U.S. and Europe.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan