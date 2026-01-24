Specialty exports surge as HCMC ramps up production for Lunar New Year 2026

With the Lunar New Year just weeks away, factories, markets, and exporters across Ho Chi Minh City are racing to meet soaring overseas demand for traditional Tet specialties which rush abroad.

Local residents and international visitors buy items at Ben Thanh Market

With more than three weeks remaining until the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026, production and trading activities for export specialties are in full swing at enterprises, shops, and traditional markets across Ho Chi Minh City.

A surge of orders

A bustling production atmosphere prevails at Ba Ria - Vung Tau Seafood Processing and Export Joint Stock Company (Baseafood) these days. At Baseafood, goods are constantly coming in and out. Export orders have increased sharply, and employees are working overtime. Many dried, ready-to-eat, and frozen seafood products are being packaged according to orders from international partners, serving the needs of the Vietnamese community abroad for the Lunar New Year.

Tran Van Dung, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Baseafood, said that the company's products have reached more than 40 countries and territories, with exports accounting for about 89 percent of the total production. In the first two months of this year alone, the company expects to export 738,000-800,000 kg of goods per month, with a value of over US$4.3 million.

A similarly busy production atmosphere is seen at the International Flour Joint Venture Company (Intermix) in Vinh Loc Industrial Park, Ho Chi Minh City, where workers are operating around the clock to meet export deadlines for shipments bound for the United States, Canada, Australia, and several European countries with large Vietnamese expatriate communities.

Huynh Kim Chi, General Director of Intermix, said that during Tet (Lunar New Year), traditional baking flour products are favored by expatriates due to their convenience and familiar taste. In addition, the new product line, YonYon fresh noodles, has also recorded good sales in many export markets.

In the traditional food segment, products such as nam cake (Flat steamed rice dumplings), loc cake ( Tapioca dumplings with shrimp and pork), and fish sauce from the three regions of Vietnam by Song Huong Foods in Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Hung Commune are currently exported to dozens of states in the US.

Mai Anh, a Vietnamese expatriate in Canada, shared that during every Lunar New Year, the Vietnamese community always tries to gather and prepare traditional dishes such as banh chung (sticky rice cake), pickled onions, and braised pork with eggs to ease their homesickness. Ready-made products from Vietnam help make the Tet atmosphere even more complete abroad.

Following the trail of specialties to the world

At traditional markets in Ho Chi Minh City such as Ben Thanh Market in Ben Thanh Ward, An Dong Market in An Dong Ward, and Binh Tay Market in Binh Tay Ward, the buying and selling atmosphere has become more bustling these days. From early morning, many small traders are busy sorting and packaging Tet specialties to send to Australia, Canada, the US, and other countries with large Vietnamese communities.

This year, dried fruits remain the core product category, including dried jackfruit, bananas, mangoes, dragon fruit, freeze-dried durian, and dried pomelo peel, all carefully selected and vacuum-packed to meet the specific requirements of each market. Other popular Tet items include salted roasted cashews, dried lotus seeds, coffee, and ginger jam, with many orders packed in large cartons for gifting and family gatherings.

A small trader at Ben Thanh Market said that about 2-3 weeks before the Lunar New Year, the amount of goods sent abroad increases sharply, sometimes reaching several hundred kilograms, mainly by air to serve relatives and friends celebrating Tet. Not only overseas Vietnamese, but many international tourists are also particularly interested in Vietnamese specialties. At stalls selling jams, tea, coffee, and pepper, foreign customers inquire about purchasing quite a lot, especially products that are easy to preserve and have a strong local identity.

According to Lam Ngoc Nham, Director of Bau May Agricultural - Commercial - Tourism Cooperative, the cooperative's pepper products have GlobalGAP certification and are also invested in labeling, traceability, and brand management. Each year, the cooperative exports more than 100 tons of pepper to Europe, Japan, South Korea, and China. For the upcoming Lunar New Year of 2026, shipments are being prepared with increasingly stringent quality requirements.

Ly Kim Chi, President of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Beverage Association, stated that to thrive in demanding markets like the US, Canada, and Europe, businesses must constantly innovate and meet stringent requirements for food safety and traceability. Each exported product is also a "brand ambassador," contributing to promoting the image of Vietnam to the world through its cuisine.

Export of banana leaves and dong leaves According to some businesses, the US, Canada, and Australia continue to be major markets for Tet (Lunar New Year) specialties, thanks to the large Vietnamese communities and the increasing demand for traditional foods. Finished banh chung (traditional Vietnamese rice cakes) are mainly exported in frozen, sterilized, and industrially packaged forms, meeting food safety standards. In addition, banana leaves and dong (Phrynium placentarium) leaves used for wrapping the cakes have also been processed and packaged for export to Japan, the US, and other countries, serving overseas Vietnamese communities and the demand for traditional cuisine.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan