Thanh Buoi Company regranted auto transportation business license

Thanh Buoi Passenger Coach Company has officially been regranted an auto transportation business license on February 29 after more than four months of complying with regulations on handling administrative violations.

Accordingly, the HCMC Department of Transport requested Thanh Buoi Company to strictly implement and comply with the regulations of the law after resuming its transportation business activities, including passenger transportation services on fixed routes, passenger transportation services under contract, tourist transportation services, freight transport business by trucks and containers.

Thanh Buoi provided a fixed route between HCMC and the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, and buses on traveling contract from HCMC to Bao Loc and Da Lat cities in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

In November 2023, the HCMC Transport Department decided to revoke the auto transportation business license for an indefinite period of time of Thanh Buoi Passenger Coach Company due to the violation of providing copies of files that do not match the originals with different contents in the application for a business license.

The functional department previously imposed a fine of VND91 million (US$3,760) upon Thanh Buoi Copmany and revoked the transport business license for three months.

By Hai Ngoc – Translated by Kim Khanh