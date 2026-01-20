Hog prices rise, Mekong Delta farmers still hold off sales until near Tet

In mid-January 2026, the live hog market in several Mekong Delta provinces showed signs of a rebound, although many farmers are still holding back, waiting for prices to rise further before selling.

Small-scale pig farmers in Dong Thap Province are gradually shifting toward farm-scale, concentrated production.

Surveys in Vinh Long, Dong Thap, and Can Tho indicate that live hog prices are currently trading at around VND69,000–71,000 per kilogram, up roughly VND3,000–7,000 per kilogram from early January. At some well-managed farms with standardized herds and stable transactions with large traders, prices have reportedly reached as high as VND72,000 per kilogram.

In Mo Cay Commune, Vinh Long Province, Tran Thi My Le, who raises more than 100 commercial pigs, said the price recovery has allowed farmers to “breathe a little easier” after months of hardship. However, she is in no rush to sell, even though her pigs have reached market weight. “Prices are only slightly higher now. If I sell at this level, the profit is modest. I’m holding on for a few more days to see if prices climb further, because demand usually increases in the lunar year-end month,” she said.

In Dong Thap, live hog prices have risen by about VND3,000 per kilogram to a range of VND68,000–70,000 per kilogram. This is considered relatively high compared with the Southern regional average, allowing farmers to earn profits of around VND2.5–3 million per pig, with an average live weight of about 120 kilograms.

According to Le Van Nam, a farmer in Cai Be Commune, Dong Thap Province, many households have shifted from small-scale husbandry to closed, integrated farm models that utilize cold-house technology and strict biosecurity measures to prevent African swine fever. Nam said his family is currently focusing on caring for the final batches of pigs, tightening veterinary hygiene controls to ensure a clean and safe pork supply for the Tet holiday.

With a total herd of more than 445,000 pigs, Dong Thap currently leads the Mekong Delta in pig numbers. The province is expected to supply around 10,600 tons of live hog meat to the market for the 2026 Lunar New Year, an increase of 23 percent year on year.

The Dong Thap Department of Agriculture and Environment said that in recent years, local authorities have stepped up guidance to help farmers move away from fragmented, small-scale husbandry, encouraging a gradual transition toward concentrated, farm-based production. At the same time, high-tech solutions have been promoted, including cold-house barns, fully automated feeding systems controlled by computer software, and the application of advanced science and technology to boost productivity, output, and meat quality, while improving efficiency, reducing pollution, and protecting the environment and public health.

Mr. Le Van Dong, Deputy Director of the Vinh Long Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the rebound in live hog prices in the early days of the lunar year-end month is a positive signal for farmers. However, he cautioned that prices remain highly dependent on actual consumer demand in the weeks leading up to Tet while disease risks, particularly African swine fever, continue to pose latent threats.

Farmers are closely monitoring the health of their herds.

“Farmers should avoid rushing to restock based solely on rising prices. Instead, restocking should be done in a controlled, concentrated manner, with strict biosecurity measures to ensure food safety,” Mr. Le Van Dong said. “Linking up with reputable slaughterhouses and consumption enterprises is seen as a key solution to stabilizing outlets and minimizing market risks.”

Looking ahead, live hog prices in the Mekong Delta are expected to remain high or edge up slightly in line with pre-Tet demand, but a sharp surge is unlikely. Farmers are advised to closely monitor market movements and disease developments in order to make timely decisions on sales and restocking, ensuring long-term production efficiency.

