HCMC requires daily price reports during Lunar New Year

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has required municipal departments, agencies, local administrations at the wards, communes, and special zones to step up market management, regulation, and price stabilization during the 2026 Lunar New Year.

Shoppers at a MM Mega Market store in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

The directive also mandates the implementation of daily price reporting throughout the peak holiday period.

Under the instruction, price monitoring will be carried out continuously before, during, and after the Tet holiday, with a focus on essential goods and services that directly affect daily life, including food staples, consumer goods, transportation, and recreational and entertainment services.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Finance has been designated as the focal agency responsible for compiling and analyzing market price developments. Relevant units are required to submit daily reports from February 2 to February 22, 2026, detailing price levels, supply volumes, consumer demand, and the reasons for any increases or decreases compared with the previous day and the same period last year. In the event of abnormal fluctuations, prompt reporting is required to enable the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to consider appropriate regulatory measures.

In addition to price reports, local authorities must update the results of inspections on compliance with price regulations, including price listing and selling at listed prices at markets, supermarkets, and business establishments. For locations hosting fairs, tourist attractions, or recreational and entertainment venues during the Lunar New Year, reports must also include visitor numbers, ticket prices, and changes compared with the previous year.

The food and beverage area at AEON Mall in Ho Chi Minh City is packed with customers. (Photo: SGGP)

For wholesale markets, management units at Binh Dien Wholesale Market, Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market, and Hoc Mon Wholesale Market are required to submit daily reports on incoming goods volumes, price trends, and consumer demand for essential commodities. Reports must be submitted before 9:30 a.m. each day to allow the Department of Finance to consolidate the data in a timely manner.

In addition to daily reporting, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has required comprehensive reports to be submitted before, during, and after the Lunar New Year holiday to provide an overall assessment of market developments, the effectiveness of price stabilization measures, and efforts to control violations.

The municipal government stressed that timely and complete reporting is a critical basis for maintaining market stability, preventing panic, speculation, and unreasonable price hikes, and helping ensure that residents can celebrate the holiday in a safe and cost-effective manner.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Kim Khanh