Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City exceed US$10.3 billion in 2025

Asia and the Americas remain the two key markets, accounting for more than 80 percent of total remittances sent to Ho Chi Minh City.

On the afternoon of January 22, Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) – Region 2 Branch, said that in 2025, total remittances transferred to Ho Chi Minh City through credit institutions and economic organizations exceeded US$10.34 billion, up 8.3 percent from 2024, with US$9.55 billion.

Of the total, remittances were mainly channeled through economic organizations, reaching nearly US$7.43 billion and accounting for about 71.8 percent. Meanwhile, remittances transferred through credit institutions amounted to nearly US$2.92 billion, or 28.2 percent.

According to her, these results show that remittance inflows to Ho Chi Minh City have continued to maintain steady and sustainable growth despite ongoing global economic and political uncertainties. The figures also reaffirm the city’s role as the largest recipient of remittances nationwide. Remittances remain a stable source of foreign currency, helping to balance foreign exchange supply and demand and stabilize the monetary market.

The Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) – Region 2 Branch added that the structure of remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in 2025 remained stable, with Asia and the Americas continuing to be the two main markets, accounting for more than 80 percent of total inflows. Meanwhile, remittances from Europe, Oceania and Africa recorded positive growth, contributing to the diversification of remittance sources and reducing reliance on traditional markets.

Specifically, remittances from Asia reached nearly US$5.06 billion, equivalent to 48.9 percent of total remittances to Ho Chi Minh City, up 3.2 percent year-on-year. This was followed by the Americas, with more than US$3.3 billion, accounting for 31.9 percent and rising 12 percent. Remittances from Europe reached US$921.46 million, representing 8.9 percent and increasing 16 percent. Oceania contributed US$893.62 million, or 8.6 percent, up 15.1 percent. Notably, although accounting for only 1.7 percent of total remittances, equivalent to US$173.35 million, remittances from Africa recorded the highest growth rate, surging 39.3 percent compared to the previous year.

According to the SBV Region 2 Branch, in 2025, remittances transferred to Dong Nai Province through credit institutions exceeded US$181 million.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong