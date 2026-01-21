BJC to spend over VND19.3 trillion to acquire MM Mega Market Vietnam

Berli Jucker Public Company Limited (BJC) is set to spend more than VND19.3 trillion to acquire the MM Mega Market Vietnam chain.

Residents purchase various vegetables and fruits at an MM Mega Market supermarket in HCMC.

According to a disclosure filed with the Stock Exchange of Thailand, through its subsidiary C-Distribution Asia Pte. Ltd. (CDA), BJC will acquire 100 percent of the equity in TCC Land International (Singapore) (TCCLI) from Golden Land International (GLI), a related-party entity.

TCCLI is currently the sole legal entity holding full ownership of MM Mega Market Vietnam, a nationwide consumer wholesale chain with 30 outlets, serving primarily professional customers, such as hotels, restaurants, enterprises, and food service operators.

The total transaction value is estimated at about 22.5 billion baht, equivalent to more than VND19.3 trillion. Upon completion, both TCCLI and MM Mega Market Vietnam will become subsidiaries of BJC. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to approval by BJC’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders and the completion of relevant legal procedures, including competition clearance in Vietnam.

BJC views the acquisition as a strategic move to expand its footprint in Vietnam, one of ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies. Direct ownership of MM Mega Market Vietnam will enable the group to establish a comprehensive distribution network spanning wholesale, retail, and online platforms, thereby strengthening supply chain control and reinforcing long-term competitive advantages.

In terms of business performance, financial statements show that MM Mega Market Vietnam has maintained a solid operating base. In 2024, the company recorded revenue of approximately 17.8 billion baht and net profit of 442 million baht. While parent company TCCLI previously reported net losses due to financial costs related to intra-group loans, operations in Vietnam are still regarded by BJC as a high-quality asset, supported by a large and stable base of professional customers.

BJC expects that integrating MM Mega Market Vietnam into its ecosystem will generate synergies in procurement, logistics, and supply chain management, not only within Vietnam but also across regional markets, including Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

The transaction is classified as a large-scale deal, accounting for more than 30 percent of BJC’s net tangible assets. An extraordinary general meeting of shareholders is scheduled for February 13, 2026, to seek approval for the acquisition.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan