Tan Son Nhat Airport serves over 154,000 passengers on eighth day of Tet

Tan Son Nhat Airport Authority said that 969 flights took off to provinces and cities nationwide with more than 154,000 passengers on February 17 (the eighth day of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Accordingly, the number of passengers increased by 20,000 passengers over the peak days before Tet.

The Tan Son Nhat Airport Operations Center reported that on February 17, a huge number of passengers flocked to the airport between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

During the peak period of the Lunar New Year (from January 26 to February 17), there were an average of about 860 - 941 flights to and from the airport each day, with an average of about 141,000 - 142,000 passengers per day.

At that time, 53 airlines operated at the airport.

Regarding the railway, General Director of Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company Thai Van Truyen said that during two peak days after Tet falling on February 15 and February 17 (on the sixth day and eighth day of the Tet holiday), the Saigon Railway Station received 34 trains from stations carrying about 17,000 passengers from provinces and cities across the country to Ho Chi Minh City.

Similarly, the Mien Tay (Eastern) and Mien Dong (Western) coach stations in Ho Chi Minh City recorded a surge of holidaymakers returning to Ho Chi Minh City through the two coachstations with an average of 32,000 - 40,000 passengers per day, from the sixth day of Tet until now.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong