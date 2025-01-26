Tan Son Nhat Airport handles record of 1,002 flights a day

Tan Son Nhat Air Traffic Control Center operated 1,002 aircraft takeoffs and landings at Tan Son Nhat Int'l Airport on January 24 (the 25th day of the last month of the lunar calendar), surpassing the pre-pandemic peak in 2019 with 988 flights.

According to the Vietnam Air Traffic Management Corporation (VATM), the airport reached its maximum capacity of 48 takeoffs and landings per hour during three time frames approved by the Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority.

The Ho Chi Minh City Air Traffic Control Center has coordinated with the Vietnam Air Traffic Flow Management Center (ATFM) to regulate air traffic with a density of 60-70 flights per hour.

At Tan Son Nhat International Airport, the Area and Approaching Control Center proactively coordinated with the airport and relevant agencies to implement the Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) model to optimize flight operations and ensure safety, smooth coordination, and efficiency.

Previously, the Southern Region Air Traffic Services Company proactively conducted comprehensive inspections of all flight service equipment systems, performed maintenance in accordance with regulations to ensure readiness and stability, reviewed and assessed technical risks to prepare effective preventive measures, and coordinated closely with various departments to monitor air traffic control facilities.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh