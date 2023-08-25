Swimmer Nguyen Quang Thuan wins, sets record at regional age group tournament

Nguyen Quang Thuan of Vietnam won four golds and set up one new record at the 45th SEA Age Group Swimming Championships 2023 on August 24 in Indonesia.

For the first time, the event features three disciplines at once, namely swimming, diving, and water polo at the Senayan Aquatic Stadium in Jakarta.

Thuan was the most successful swimmer in the boys' 16-18 year-old group.

He first won in the 400m freestyle with a time of 3min 57’’59, leaving behind teammate Mai Tran Tuan Anh and Alamsyah Agung Sulaksono Putr of Indonesia.

He then finished first in the 100m butterfly with a time of 55’’16, followed by Alim Malikil of Indonesia and Goh Li Hen from Malaysia.

Thuan continued dominating the 200m individual medley (IM) clocking 2’04’’06. He not only won a gold but also set a new bar for the event. The old record of 2’05’’52 went to Khai Xin Tan of Singapore.

Kantakom Pasawat of Thailand and Goh Lachian Saputra of Singapore were second and third, respectively.

Thuan ended his day with a gold in the 800m freestyle relay with teammates Tuan Anh, Mai Duc Hieu, and Duong Van Hoang Quy. They won in a time of 7’47’’79, followed by Thailand and Singapore.

The outstanding performance of the 17-year-old contributed to Vietnam's 16 golds from 39 events held on August 24.

Other gold medalists included Nguyen Thuy Hien in the girls' 14-15 year-old group.

She secured three individual titles in the 100m butterfly, 200m IM, and 50m freestyle, and two team titles in the 400m mixed freestyle relay and 800m freestyle relay.

Earlier, Vo Thi My Tien topped the podium twice in the girls' 400m freestyle and 200m IM 14-15 year-old group. Le Huynh Tu Uyen won in the girls' U13 400m freestyle. Tuan Anh secured golds in boys' 100m backstroke 16-18 year-old. Pham Thi Van made a double of titles in the girls' 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle 16-18 year-old group.

The Vietnamese swimmers also bagged nine silvers and three bronzes from other categories.

The regional championship gathers most of the young talented swimmers from 13 to 18 years old. Vietnam sent 31 athletes to vie for medals at the August 24-26 event.