Supermarkets boost Vietnamese goods ahead of National Day

Retail chains across Vietnam are ramping up supplies of locally made products to meet the expected surge in consumer demand during the National Day holiday.

Consumers select essential goods at Saigon Co.op outlets during the "Vietnamese Goods" shopping program marking the September 2 National Day. Photo: Minh Xuan

Vietnamese goods gain momentum ahead of National Day

The five-day holiday on the occasion of the National Day on September 2 is anticipated to ignite a fresh surge of shopping in Ho Chi Minh City, fueled by an increasing demand for food, beverages, processed items, and products aimed at households and travel. In order to take advantage of this holiday spending, retail chains are enhancing their shelves with a greater variety of Vietnamese products and initiating promotional campaigns to elevate the sales of domestic goods.

From August 27 to September 2, over 800 outlets within the Saigon Co.op network experienced a peak service period in anticipation of the National Day holiday. Instead of concentrating solely on price cuts, the initiative emphasizes domestically produced goods, especially fresh and processed foods, beverages, and a range of items that cater to household needs during the holiday. This period represents the peak phase of a domestic goods stimulus campaign initiated by Saigon Co.op, which runs from August 20 to September 9, in alignment with the "Vietnamese People Prioritize Using Vietnamese Goods" movement. The program encompasses more than 5,000 essential products from local manufacturers, offering direct discounts ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent, along with various value-saving product bundles.

In the initial phase, the focus is on household goods, agricultural products, family items, and Vietnamese clothing. However, as the peak of National Day on September 2 approaches, the emphasis shifts towards processed foods, beverages, and fresh produce from Vietnamese brands. This transition closely aligns with consumer demands during the extended holiday. For many families remaining in the city, fresh produce, beverages, processed foods, and meal preparation products are prioritized. Conversely, those traveling or returning to their hometowns tend to increase their purchases of beverages, convenient foods, personal care items, and products for their trips.

Consumers in Ho Chi Minh City are preparing for the upcoming National Day holiday with distinct shopping patterns that highlight the appeal of Vietnamese-made goods.

Nguyen Thao Ly, a resident of Thu Duc Ward, explained that her family will remain in the city during the five-day break. To accommodate the longer holiday, she is purchasing larger quantities of fresh food, beverages, and processed items. “Since it is a long break, I am buying more food than usual. Vietnamese products are quite diverse and reasonably priced; the availability of promotions makes it even easier for my family to make a choice,” Ms. Ly said.

Meanwhile, households planning trips are focusing on compact, convenient products suitable for travel. Ngo Thanh An of Phu Nhuan Ward noted that before departing with his family, he typically stocks up on beverages, convenience foods, and personal care items. “I prioritize products with clear origins that are easy to use and reasonably priced. If Vietnamese goods meet these criteria, I am happy to choose them,” Mr. An shared.

Vietnamese goods gain stronger foothold in major shopping seasons

The initiative to place Vietnamese products at the forefront of the stimulus campaign indicates that domestic products are increasingly participating directly in significant shopping seasons, rather than merely being featured in campaigns promoting the use of Vietnamese goods. This development also subjects businesses to more substantial competitive pressures regarding pricing, quality, design, and the ability to swiftly meet consumer demands.

With over 800 sales points including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, Co.op Smile, Finelife, and other models, the Saigon Co.op network provides an additional channel for domestic products to reach a large consumer base. In addition to placing products on shelves, the system also implements various activities such as displays, product sampling, and connecting agricultural products, OCOP products, and regional specialties with the market.

The peak shopping period ahead of National Day not only offers an opportunity to boost consumer spending but also strengthens the presence of Vietnamese products in the domestic market. Following the holiday, from September 3 to September 9, the program will shift its focus to Vietnamese nutritional products in preparation for the new school year.

The rollout of subsequent promotional campaigns tailored to consumer demand also underscores the distribution system’s role beyond simply selling products. By aligning product availability with seasonal shopping trends, manufacturers can bring their goods to market when demand is at its peak, accelerating sales turnover and expanding the market share of Vietnamese products.

By Phuoc An - Translated by Anh Quan