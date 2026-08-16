Binh Dan Hospital receives record for number of robotic surgeries performed

On August 15, Binh Dan Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City held a ceremony marking its 10 years of pioneering robotic surgery in Vietnam and received a Vietnam Record for the number of robotic-assisted surgeries performed.

A representative of the Vietnam Records Organization presents the record certificate to Binh Dan Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Associate Professor, PhD, MD Tran Vinh Hung, Director of Binh Dan Hospital, over the past decade, the hospital has successfully performed nearly 4,300 robotic surgeries. It is the first hospital in Vietnam to receive a Vietnam Record recognizing the highest number of robotic-assisted surgeries performed by a hospital over 10 years.

To date, the hospital has established 26 robotic surgery teams and routinely performs 15 categories of complex robotic procedures. Some 95 percent of these procedures are used to treat cancers, including thoracic, general, and urological cancers.

After 10 years of mastering the technology and transferring knowledge and techniques to hospitals at home and abroad, Binh Dan Hospital was granted approval by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health in early 2026 to provide basic robotic surgery training, with a 160-credit equivalent program for postgraduate surgical doctors nationwide, Associate Professor, PhD, MD Tran Vinh Hung said.

Representatives of Binh Dan Hospital and St. Mary’s Seoul Hospital (South Korea) sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. (Photo: SGGP)

The hospital will continue investing in additional robotic surgical systems to expand its capacity to provide patients with advanced treatment at lower costs.

On the occasion, Binh Dan Hospital signed a memorandum of understanding with St. Mary’s Seoul Hospital of South Korea to establish a Center of Excellence in robotic surgery.

On the occasion, Binh Dan Hospital organized a scientific conference themed “Robotic Surgery in Thoracic, General and Urological Surgery.” The event served as a prestigious forum for domestic and international experts to discuss and share experience in applying robotic technology to cancer treatment, complex urological surgery and emerging trends in next-generation laparoscopic surgery training.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh